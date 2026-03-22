Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Tejon Ranch Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:TRC opened at $18.38 on Friday. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,840.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth $122,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tejon Ranch News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tejon Ranch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates: EPS $0.06 vs. $0.05 consensus and revenue of $21.11M (well above the $13.94M estimate), driven largely by stronger farming operations — a near-term revenue bright spot. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results topped estimates: EPS $0.06 vs. $0.05 consensus and revenue of $21.11M (well above the $13.94M estimate), driven largely by stronger farming operations — a near-term revenue bright spot. Positive Sentiment: The Board will put a proposal on the 2026 ballot to give shareholders (or groups owning 25%+) the right to call special meetings — a governance change that can be viewed as shareholder-friendly and may reduce activist friction. Board Proposal

The Board will put a proposal on the 2026 ballot to give shareholders (or groups owning 25%+) the right to call special meetings — a governance change that can be viewed as shareholder-friendly and may reduce activist friction. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript are available for details on development timing, land sales cadence and capital allocation — useful for modeling future revenue recognition and cash flows. Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and the full earnings-call transcript are available for details on development timing, land sales cadence and capital allocation — useful for modeling future revenue recognition and cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed the formal Q4 and full-year press release with financials; review the release for balance-sheet and segment detail (agriculture vs. development). Press Release

Company filed the formal Q4 and full-year press release with financials; review the release for balance-sheet and segment detail (agriculture vs. development). Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, Tejon reported lower earnings versus prior periods and very modest profitability metrics (low ROE/net margin); that, plus a rich P/E and limited trading liquidity, raises sensitivity to any growth or execution disappointments. Local Coverage on Earnings

Despite the beats, Tejon reported lower earnings versus prior periods and very modest profitability metrics (low ROE/net margin); that, plus a rich P/E and limited trading liquidity, raises sensitivity to any growth or execution disappointments. Negative Sentiment: The stock recently hit a 52-week high; the combination of profit-taking after that run, plus the mixed governance/earnings signals, likely contributed to the intraday pullback. 52-Week High Note

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

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