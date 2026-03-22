Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $206.00 to $214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.56.

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Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average is $194.90. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $222.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,076,808 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 55.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams-Sonoma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and upbeat guidance — WSM reported $3.04 GAAP EPS (above estimates) and provided a constructive fiscal?2026 outlook that reassured investors about margins and comps. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat and upbeat guidance — WSM reported $3.04 GAAP EPS (above estimates) and provided a constructive fiscal?2026 outlook that reassured investors about margins and comps. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — The board approved a ~15% quarterly dividend raise to $0.76, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Read More.

Dividend increase — The board approved a ~15% quarterly dividend raise to $0.76, signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness from some firms — TD Cowen reiterated/maintained a Buy and several firms (RBC, others) raised targets after the quarter, providing upside case support. Read More. and Read More.

Analyst bullishness from some firms — TD Cowen reiterated/maintained a Buy and several firms (RBC, others) raised targets after the quarter, providing upside case support. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst target lift but cautious rating — Barclays raised its target to $186 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only modest upside from current levels. Read More.

Small analyst target lift but cautious rating — Barclays raised its target to $186 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only modest upside from current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and YoY decline — Net sales of $2.36B missed consensus (~$2.41B) and were down year?over?year, which tempers enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue miss and YoY decline — Net sales of $2.36B missed consensus (~$2.41B) and were down year?over?year, which tempers enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tariffs and margin pressure remain a risk — Management cited tariffs and cost pressures that compress margins even as the company mitigates much of the impact; this remains a watch?item for investors. Read More.

Tariffs and margin pressure remain a risk — Management cited tariffs and cost pressures that compress margins even as the company mitigates much of the impact; this remains a watch?item for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares (~$3.66M), a modest reduction in her stake that some investors view as a cautionary signal. Read More.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Further Reading

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