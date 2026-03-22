Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

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Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of ($4,468.50) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.62 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Signet Jewelers

Here are the key news stories impacting Signet Jewelers this week:

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Further Reading

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