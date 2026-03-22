Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

ECVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 120.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after buying an additional 5,692,653 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,045,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,377 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,946,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,729,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.