Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quad Graphics from $8.20 to $9.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Quad Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUAD

Quad Graphics Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Quad Graphics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.90 million. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 49.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Quad Graphics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Quad Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Quad Graphics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE: QUAD) is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company’s core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.