Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PECO opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 146.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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