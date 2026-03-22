Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) Price Target Raised to $6.75

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Titan Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Titan Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Mining

Titan Mining Stock Down 8.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Mining

Shares of TII opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Titan Mining

(Get Free Report)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat? Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.