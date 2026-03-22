BrightSpring Health Services’ (BTSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,943.10. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,023,880 shares in the company, valued at $42,132,662. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $11,727,750. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

More BrightSpring Health Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting BrightSpring Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side bulls expect upside — UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for BTSG, a bullish signal that can support further gains if investors follow the call. UBS Forecast

Multiple sell?side bulls expect upside — UBS published a note forecasting strong price appreciation for BTSG, a bullish signal that can support further gains if investors follow the call. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also projects higher BTSG share prices, reinforcing the analyst-driven positive momentum from multiple firms. Mizuho Note

Mizuho also projects higher BTSG share prices, reinforcing the analyst-driven positive momentum from multiple firms. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55 price target, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and giving investors a clear reference point for valuation. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55 price target, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and giving investors a clear reference point for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to analyst activity has been tangible — a report notes BTSG shares previously jumped about 4.9% following an analyst upgrade, demonstrating how coverage changes can move the stock. Price Reaction

Market reaction to analyst activity has been tangible — a report notes BTSG shares previously jumped about 4.9% following an analyst upgrade, demonstrating how coverage changes can move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/analyst day materials (slides) were published; these provide fresh management commentary and metrics that could influence estimates if investors parse new guidance, but their impact depends on how details compare to current expectations. Investor Day Slideshow

Investor/analyst day materials (slides) were published; these provide fresh management commentary and metrics that could influence estimates if investors parse new guidance, but their impact depends on how details compare to current expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The full analyst/investor?day transcript is available for those who want management commentary and Q&A context; it may influence modelers but is not an immediate price mover on its own. Investor Day Transcript

The full analyst/investor?day transcript is available for those who want management commentary and Q&A context; it may influence modelers but is not an immediate price mover on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece compares BTSG with peer Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) for value-oriented investors — useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Comparison

A Zacks piece compares BTSG with peer Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) for value-oriented investors — useful for relative valuation context but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Published short?interest data shows zeros and NaN changes (days?to?cover 0.0), which appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful evidence of a change in short positioning; investors should treat these figures cautiously until a corrected report is released.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

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BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Further Reading

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