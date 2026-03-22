Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPI. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Farmland Partners Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of FPI opened at $10.83 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 220,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

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Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company’s primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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