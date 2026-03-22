Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $783.33

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $783.3333.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $577.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.50. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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