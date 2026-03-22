Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

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Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,036,371.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $3,135,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bayban bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Article Title

Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Article Title

Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Article Title

Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Neutral Sentiment: Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Article Title

Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point.

Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pullback risk — Coverage (MarketBeat and others) warns FIVE trades at elevated multiples after the run; some analysts (e.g., Morgan Stanley) are more cautious, and commentators note parabolic moves can see profit-taking. Expect volatility and watch for consolidation levels cited around prior resistance (~$220–$225). Article Title

Five Below Company Profile

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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