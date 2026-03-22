Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $810,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,528 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 301,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 446,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 223,099 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluence Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded FLNC from “sell” to “neutral,” removing a prior negative stance and reducing downside sentiment from that shop — a modest positive catalyst that may limit further weakness. Guggenheim Upgrade

Guggenheim upgraded FLNC from “sell” to “neutral,” removing a prior negative stance and reducing downside sentiment from that shop — a modest positive catalyst that may limit further weakness. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage from Needham & Company started with a “hold” rating; combined with a broad mix of analyst ratings and a consensus target near $16.25, this leaves analyst guidance more neutral than bullish. Needham Coverage

New coverage from Needham & Company started with a “hold” rating; combined with a broad mix of analyst ratings and a consensus target near $16.25, this leaves analyst guidance more neutral than bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is inconsistent/insignificant in the latest feed (zero/NaN), so short-covering pressure is unlikely to explain today’s move. Investors should treat the short-interest note as non-actionable until clarified by exchanges.

Reported short-interest data is inconsistent/insignificant in the latest feed (zero/NaN), so short-covering pressure is unlikely to explain today’s move. Investors should treat the short-interest note as non-actionable until clarified by exchanges. Negative Sentiment: A company director, Heynitz Harald Von, sold 10,000 shares at about $16.50 on March 18. Director selling is often read as a near-term negative by the market and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Insider Sale

A company director, Heynitz Harald Von, sold 10,000 shares at about $16.50 on March 18. Director selling is often read as a near-term negative by the market and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Fluence still carries legacy concerns from its Feb. quarterly report: an EPS miss (?$0.34 vs. est. ?$0.18) despite strong revenue growth, negative margins and a negative ROE — fundamentals that keep some investors cautious. These fundamentals, together with the stock trading below its 50?day moving average, likely amplified selling. Company / Earnings Summary

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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