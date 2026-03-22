Robert W. Baird Cuts SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target to $22.00

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Get SailPoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. SailPoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 25.20%.The firm had revenue of $294.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at SailPoint

In other SailPoint news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 61,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,068.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,139,202 shares in the company, valued at $137,286,854.46. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $599,585.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,277,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,006,448.15. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $234,681,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $64,453,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter valued at about $26,365,000.

Trending Headlines about SailPoint

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

SailPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.