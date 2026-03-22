CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $987.5630 million for the quarter.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF opened at $94.15 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $125.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18.

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CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

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CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. The company operates a two-pillar business model, combining a proprietary ticketing platform with a global event promotion and venue management business. Through its ticketing division, CTS Eventim delivers end-to-end solutions for online, mobile and box-office sales, integrating software, call-center support and physical outlets to serve promoters, venues and rightsholders.

On the ticketing side, CTS Eventim’s platform supports the sale and distribution of tickets for concerts, sports, theater, festivals and family entertainment.

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