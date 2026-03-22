Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Rubicon Organics to post earnings of $0.0073 per share and revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Rubicon Organics Stock Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Organics, Inc (OTCMKTS: ROMJF) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of biorational crop protection products and specialty plant nutrition solutions. The company’s portfolio includes microbial-based insecticides and nematicides, botanical extracts, organic acids, surfactants and nutrient enhancers designed to meet the needs of both organic and conventional growers. Key offerings include spore-based and fermentation-derived products targeting caterpillars, nematodes and fungal pathogens, as well as adjuvants and biostimulants formulated to improve plant health and yield.

Headquartered in Leander, Texas, Rubicon Organics serves markets in North America, Europe and select Latin American territories through a network of agricultural distributors, retail partners and direct-to-farm programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.