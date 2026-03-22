NexGel (NXGL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NexGel Price Performance

NexGel stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. NexGel has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGL shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NexGel from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NexGel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NexGel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGel in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NexGel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About NexGel

(Get Free Report)

NexGel, Inc (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a development-stage materials science company focused on the research and commercialization of advanced polymer formulations tailored for additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications. Leveraging proprietary expertise in polymer chemistry, NexGel develops high-performance materials designed to meet rigorous mechanical, thermal, and chemical resistance requirements across diverse end markets.

The company’s product pipeline includes custom-engineered resins, powders and elastomeric systems optimized for a range of additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA) and fused deposition modeling (FDM).

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