Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Danske Bank Price Performance

DNKEY stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.61. Danske Bank has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Danske Bank had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Danske Bank will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

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Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region’s largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank’s ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

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