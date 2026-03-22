Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 507

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 531 to GBX 507 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 720 to GBX 712 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 671.80.

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Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 555.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 651.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.79. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 477.37 and a twelve month high of GBX 723.50.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travis Perkins

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total value of £37,173.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travis Perkins

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Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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