Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,440

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,325 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,383.

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Prudential Stock Performance

About Prudential

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.68. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 678.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,238. The firm has a market cap of £26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92.

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Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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