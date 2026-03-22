Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $11.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.6286.

AESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,389.88. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3,783.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,264,530 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,128.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,223,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,123,767 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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