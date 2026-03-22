Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $11.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.6286.
AESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AESI
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3,783.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,264,530 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $10,813,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,128.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,223,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,123,767 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AESI stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
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