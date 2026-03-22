Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 37 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

ALL stock opened at GBX 17.60 on Thursday. Atlantic Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.32 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.10.

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