Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2026

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALLFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 37 price objective on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

ALL stock opened at GBX 17.60 on Thursday. Atlantic Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.32 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.10.

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