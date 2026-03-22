Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,950

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,712.50.

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Clarkson Price Performance

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 4,545 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,630 and a one year high of GBX 4,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,863.39.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 EPS for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,624 per share, for a total transaction of £50,725.28. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarkson

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Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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