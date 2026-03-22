Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives $13.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Allot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Allot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allot Stock Performance
Shares of ALLT opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 million, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.62. Allot has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Allot had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Allot Company Profile
Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.
Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.