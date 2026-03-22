Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives $13.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Allot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allot Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Allot by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 5,062,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 556,730 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,624,000 after buying an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot in the second quarter worth $14,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 856,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLT opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 million, a P/E ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.62. Allot has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Allot had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Company Profile

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Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

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