PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on PYPD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.
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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on polymer?based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus?Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long?acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer?formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.
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