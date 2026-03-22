PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives $12.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Trading Down 4.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

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PolyPid Ltd is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on polymer?based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus?Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long?acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer?formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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