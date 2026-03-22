Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,160 Average PT from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,160.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

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Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,879 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,412.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,025.72. The stock has a market cap of £30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,877.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,050 per share, for a total transaction of £16,012.50. Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, for a total transaction of £7,089.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,662 shares of company stock worth $4,879,749. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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