Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Centessa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.7670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.55. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $979,617.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,771.75. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,997 shares of company stock worth $8,192,203. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 260,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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