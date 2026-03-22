Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:SVIVU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV’s (NASDAQ:SVIVU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 23rd. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of SVIVU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

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Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

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Spring Valley Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: SVIVU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank check company, that is listed on the Nasdaq. Like other SPACs, its principal purpose is to raise capital through a public listing and to seek one or more business combinations, mergers, or acquisitions that will allow a private operating company to become publicly traded through a business combination with the SPAC.

The company generally holds the proceeds of its offering in a trust account while it evaluates potential targets and transaction structures.

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