Wi-LAN (QTRHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

Wi-LAN Stock Down 6.6%

QTRHF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.07. Wi-LAN has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

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Wi-LAN Company Profile

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Wi-LAN Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS as QTRHF, is a Canadian technology company specializing in licensing and monetizing intellectual property in the semiconductor and wireless communications sectors. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, the company acquires, develops and licenses patents covering a range of technologies, with particular emphasis on standards-based innovations in cellular networking, Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Through patent sales and licensing agreements, Wi-LAN seeks to generate revenue from its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies.

Originally founded in 1992, Wi-LAN has evolved its business model from technology development to intellectual property management and enforcement.

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