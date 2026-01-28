Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Down 10.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.3550. 103,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 245,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,417,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 785,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 634,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $754.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in California, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Established in 1982 to serve the Korean?American community in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its footprint to include branch locations throughout California as well as markets in Illinois, Texas and Washington State. Hanmi Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of small and medium?sized businesses, professionals and individual clients.

On the commercial banking side, Hanmi Bank provides business checking and savings accounts, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending and SBA?guaranteed loans.

