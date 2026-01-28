Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Down 10.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.3550. 103,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 245,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.
The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million.
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results showed material improvement — net income rose ~22% to $76.1M and diluted EPS for the year improved materially, which supports longer?term earnings momentum. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and margin expanded: 2025 NII rose y/y (+16.5% for the year) and Q4 NIM widened to 3.28% (up 6 bps q/q), giving the bank a clear tailwind from lower deposit costs. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet & capital remain strong (preliminary CET1 ~12.05%, tangible common equity ~9.99%) and the bank returned capital via dividends and modest repurchases, reducing a structural risk premium. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 plan is conservative: management outlined a low?to?mid single?digit loan growth and deposit expansion strategy — prudent but muted growth expectations could temper upside. Hanmi outlines low-to-mid-single-digit loan growth and deposit expansion strategy for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted its Q4 call and published slides/transcripts for investors to dig into details (useful for active holders to reassess guidance and credit exposure). Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.70 missed the $0.71 consensus by $0.01 — a small miss but enough to trigger selling in a thin?margin quarter. Market summaries highlighted the EPS miss. Hanmi Financial (HAFC) released its earnings results
- Negative Sentiment: Noninterest income fell ~16% q/q (absence of BOLI death benefits and lower mortgage sale gains) while noninterest expense rose, lifting the efficiency ratio to ~54.95% — weaker fee income and higher operating costs weigh on near?term profitability. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Criticized loans jumped to $97M (1.48% of loans) from $45M q/q driven by downgrades including a ~$55M hospitality loan; while NPLs remain low, the spike in special?mention exposures is a watch item for investors. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Total deposits declined ~1.3% q/q and loan/payoff dynamics (net production vs payoffs) underscore funding/deposit mix pressure that could limit growth without higher funding costs. Hanmi Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,417,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 785,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 634,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $754.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hanmi Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in California, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Established in 1982 to serve the Korean?American community in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its footprint to include branch locations throughout California as well as markets in Illinois, Texas and Washington State. Hanmi Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of small and medium?sized businesses, professionals and individual clients.
On the commercial banking side, Hanmi Bank provides business checking and savings accounts, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending and SBA?guaranteed loans.
