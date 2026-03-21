Head to Head Comparison: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Direct Digital and VaporBrands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00 VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 40,390.80%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than VaporBrands International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital -26.76% N/A -39.57% VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Direct Digital and VaporBrands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Direct Digital has a beta of 6.09, meaning that its share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VaporBrands International has a beta of 4.8, meaning that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and VaporBrands International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $62.29 million 0.01 -$6.24 million ($74.73) -0.01 VaporBrands International $90,000.00 28.93 -$1.02 million N/A N/A

VaporBrands International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Direct Digital.

Summary

Direct Digital beats VaporBrands International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VaporBrands International

(Get Free Report)

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

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