Critical Review: Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental 0.91% 1.14% 0.34% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental and REE Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $22.26 billion 0.60 -$186.64 million $0.16 41.44 REE Automotive $180,000.00 64.62 -$111.75 million ($7.19) -0.07

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Continental and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 0 6 3 0 2.33 REE Automotive 1 2 1 0 2.00

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Continental.

Volatility & Risk

Continental has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Continental beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental

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Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel, and specialist vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles for the energy, agriculture, and construction, as well as interior design, automotive, transportation, and railway engineering sectors; and provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About REE Automotive

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REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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