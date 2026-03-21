Reviewing Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of GRAVITY shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GRAVITY and Salon Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRAVITY $350.59 million 1.21 $59.44 million $7.93 7.69 Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GRAVITY has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GRAVITY and Salon Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRAVITY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Salon Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salon Media Group is more favorable than GRAVITY.

Risk and Volatility

GRAVITY has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GRAVITY and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRAVITY 16.84% 16.39% 13.70% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GRAVITY beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRAVITY

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Salon Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

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