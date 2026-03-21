Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) versus Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Head to Head Contrast

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Senstar Technologies and Hub Cyber Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hub Cyber Security 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Cyber Security has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 12.83% 12.02% 9.18% Hub Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Hub Cyber Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Hub Cyber Security”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 1.94 $2.64 million $0.20 14.85 Hub Cyber Security $29.56 million 0.00 -$39.76 million N/A N/A

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Cyber Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hub Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Hub Cyber Security on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

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Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Hub Cyber Security

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HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment. It also provides complementary trusted advisory and professional service facilitating cyber risk assessment, cyber risk mitigation, cyber incident response, quality reliability, and safety of critical systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

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