Comparing WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and WORK Medical Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $350,000.00 4,293.08 -$72.78 million ($1.08) -20.46 WORK Medical Technology Group $9.81 million 0.00 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

WORK Medical Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and WORK Medical Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -73.77% -63.98% WORK Medical Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and WORK Medical Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 WORK Medical Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.75%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than WORK Medical Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WORK Medical Technology Group has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats WORK Medical Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About WORK Medical Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.