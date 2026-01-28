Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Up 17.4% – Time to Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) was up 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214.20 and last traded at GBX 208. Approximately 64,855,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 7,858,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.23.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £845.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.89.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments. The company also provides eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, hip and knee treatment, and heart and kidney treatments.

