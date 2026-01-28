Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $995.81 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $995.81 million and approximately $88.69 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,826,785,045 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,826,785,045 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.17114668 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1237 active market(s) with $73,894,494.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

