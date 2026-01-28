ASD (ASD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.01599809 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,240,625.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

