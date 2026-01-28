Head-To-Head Comparison: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $54.55 million 26.04 -$193.57 million ($2.97) -6.22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $560.23 million 4.21 -$569.18 million ($5.94) -4.12

Analyst Ratings

Nurix Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nurix Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 1 1 14 1 2.88 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 1 16 0 2.83

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 57.69%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $72.29, indicating a potential upside of 195.62%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -292.50% -53.57% -40.82% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -91.95% -414.17% -43.66%

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It is also developing NX-0479/GS-6791, a IRAK4 degrader for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Seagen Inc. co-development and co-commercialization for multiple drug candidates. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111, an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.