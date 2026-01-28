Chiliz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90.61 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $577.98 million and $90.61 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 10,243,063,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,242,983,594 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/blog. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chiliz is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

