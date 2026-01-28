Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

