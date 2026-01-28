WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $9.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00005383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

