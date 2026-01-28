Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,278,419 shares, a growth of 1,026.6% from the December 31st total of 291,003 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMBXF shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grupo Mexico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Mexico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Mexico currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GMBXF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,272. Grupo Mexico has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

