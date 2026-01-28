Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $101.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $101.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. The stock had a trading volume of 150,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: WAL reported Q4 results that topped estimates — $2.59 EPS vs. $2.40 expected and revenue of $913.5M (up 17% YoY); the quarter showed healthy margins and ROE, supporting fundamentals and near-term earnings momentum. Western Alliance Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck

WAL reported Q4 results that topped estimates — $2.59 EPS vs. $2.40 expected and revenue of $913.5M (up 17% YoY); the quarter showed healthy margins and ROE, supporting fundamentals and near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage highlighted the quarter as evidence of building growth momentum; Seeking Alpha published an “upgrade” view noting solid Q4 performance and improving trends that could support higher earnings trajectories. Seeking Alpha Upgrade

Analyst and media coverage highlighted the quarter as evidence of building growth momentum; Seeking Alpha published an “upgrade” view noting solid Q4 performance and improving trends that could support higher earnings trajectories. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted its full earnings release and slide deck (Business Wire / investor materials) and held the conference call; these documents provide management commentary on loan growth, deposit trends and capital that investors will parse for forward guidance. Business Wire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

The company posted its full earnings release and slide deck (Business Wire / investor materials) and held the conference call; these documents provide management commentary on loan growth, deposit trends and capital that investors will parse for forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for investors seeking detail on credit quality, deposit behavior and net interest income outlook — items that will influence forward multiple and stress-test assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript Q4 Presentation

Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for investors seeking detail on credit quality, deposit behavior and net interest income outlook — items that will influence forward multiple and stress-test assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces (e.g., Yahoo Finance) are questioning whether WAL’s current pricing reflects longer-term returns and the resilience of regional banks — useful context for valuation debates but not a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Pricing / Regional Bank Resilience

Commentary pieces (e.g., Yahoo Finance) are questioning whether WAL’s current pricing reflects longer-term returns and the resilience of regional banks — useful context for valuation debates but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered WAL from “overweight” to “neutral” while keeping a $105 price target — the downgrade removes some buy-side conviction despite the target implying upside, and likely contributed to selling/short-term pressure.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

