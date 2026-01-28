Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $335.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.09.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $62.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.80. 5,943,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.69. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $442.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 429,895 shares in the company, valued at $122,760,816.20. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 132,557 shares of company stock worth $36,847,793 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

