eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at Citizens Jmp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 265,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. eBay has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,799 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

