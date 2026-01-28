Zacks Research Upgrades Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) to Hold

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AESI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of AESI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 436,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.56 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 52,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $459,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 550,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,999.74. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5,408.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,075,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 1,055,876 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,153,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 934,114 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,359.1% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 921,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 858,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 829,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 673,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $5,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

