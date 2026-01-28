Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $57.00.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 2,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920. The company has a market capitalization of $281.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

