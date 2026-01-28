Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. SFM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFM LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $698.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $699.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $686.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.04. The stock has a market cap of $768.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

