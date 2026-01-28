Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,275 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 13,776 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Simpple in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Simpple currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Simpple
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple
Simpple Price Performance
NASDAQ SPPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.
About Simpple
Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.
See Also
