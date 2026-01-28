SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 639.0% in January

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,107 shares, a growth of 639.0% from the December 31st total of 4,074 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.06. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPAR Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO Steven Michael Hennen acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SPAR Group, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retail merchandising and business services to consumer packaged goods companies. Through its nationwide network of local merchandisers, the company delivers in-store product stocking, planogram compliance, retail audits and promotional installations. SPAR Group’s field teams work directly in grocery, pharmacy, big?box and convenience channels to ensure optimal product placement and availability at the point of sale.

Beyond traditional merchandising, SPAR Group offers retail data collection and analytics to help clients monitor shelf conditions, pricing accuracy and inventory levels across multiple retail outlets.

